Cirque du Soleil Performer Injured During Swing Stunt in Redmond

A Cirque du Soleil performer was injured in an accident during the opening night of LUZIA at Marymoor Park in Redmond, WA Thursday night.

Awful. A performer was just injured on stage at #LUZIA. We're all being asked to stay seated as she's treated. #komonews pic.twitter.com/hibqFnuRbf — Molly Shen (@MollyShenKOMO) March 31, 2017

Witnesses said the woman was taking part in a swing-to-swing act, and was flying from one swing to the other when she fell and landed on her back.

The show was stopped momentarily as the woman was treated and taken away on a gurney.

Cirque du Soleil officials said the performer was not taken to the hospital and is currently stable and conscious.

“All safety protocols were respected and the artist was immediately assisted by the emergency intervention team of LUZIA,” the company said in a statement according to KOMO News.

Meanwhile, the show went on.

Thanks #Seattle! What a great #Premiere! #LUZIA is here until May 21: make sure you catch it while it's in town! 🤗 https://t.co/KpfxD7RAMN pic.twitter.com/v56BXvuaWS — Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) March 31, 2017

This is not the first time a performer has fallen during a Cirque du Soleil act.

In 2013, a performing fell nearly 90 feet after her harness slipped from its security wire during the Cirque production of “Ka” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The mother of two died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital according to NY Daily News.