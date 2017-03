Seth & Kat announced this morning that Brad Paisley will be coming back to the great NW in June (6/30) to the White River Amphitheatre. But he’s not coming alone… he’s bringing Dustin Lynch, Lindsay Ell, and Chase Bryant along for the ride – which are all the ingredients needed for one awesome show!

Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 7 at 10am but make sure to tune in to 94.1 KMPS all next week to win YOUR tickets in the FRONT ROW for the show!