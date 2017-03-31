Blake Shelton Hilariously Responds to Death Hoax

Blake Shelton took to Twitter this week to hilariously address rumors that he’d died.

A website called Real New Daily published an article titled “Blake Is Gone 1976-2017,” alleging that the country singer was “found at home” dead.

Of course, that was all it took to get the internet buzzing. Before long, the totally-not-dead Blake took to Twitter, to tell his fans how he felt about being killed off by a fake news site.

Shelton shared a link about his alleged death that a fan had posted on Wednesday night, along with the cheeky caption, “Well s**t…” according to Taste Of Country.

The fan who posted the original link was obviously aware of the hoax, as he joked, “Sorry to hear that you died. LOL This appeared on Facebook today.”

This is the second time Shelton’s death has been falsely reported, following claims by a fake news site in 2013 that he’d died in a car accident. Oh, brother.