The Academy of Country Music Awards air Sunday on CBS at 8 pm from Las Vegas! Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are set to host this year’s awards ceremony which will be broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2nd at 8pm on CBS.

We are so excited for the show, we want to get a jump on who should win the big awards. We need YOUR help! It’s the #941ACM Awards, and YOU VOTE for the winners!