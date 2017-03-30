Thomas Rhett Shares Dad Advice He Got From Dierks Bentley

With Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren getting ready to become parents–to both a biological child and an adopted one–he tells The Boot he’s getting plenty of advice from his fellow country stars.

“Dierks [Bentley] said, ‘Don’t be afraid if you drink four Red Bulls a day,'” Rhett recalls.

“And I’ve watched Dierks drink a lot of Red Bulls.”

He adds, “I think my biggest fear is looking at my daughter and being like, ‘Yeah, I gotta go on the road for the weekend.’ Dierks always talks about his girls holding onto his legs and stuff. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to deal with that, but people do it, and it will become a new normal.”

Rhett went on to praise his wife who’s the true hero in this situation.

“I’ve never been pregnant, obviously, but Lauren is a trooper,” Rhett boasts. “Lauren being pregnant and going back and forth to a country in Africa, back and forth, is a lot. The process of adopting someone from a different country is really, really strenuous. You find out a lot about yourself when you’re over there … Really, the best way that I can describe the adoption process is, it’s an emotional roller coaster,” the singer adds.

“But in the end, all of it is for a good thing. You just have to realize that you’re adopting a human being, and so you know that those people that are going to let her in your care, they want to know that you’re a stand-up person and can support this child.”