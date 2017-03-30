Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 30th

1.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says he’s heard from a few teams who are interested in making a trade for cornerback Richard Sherman. While he didn’t firmly rule out the possibility, Carroll said he doesn’t “see anything happening at all” regarding the standout defensive back being traded. The coach says Sherman is very important to the Seahawks and the trade talk is “just the banter that’s out there right now.” Sherman still has 2 years remaining on his contract. His cap hit will be $13.6 million in 2017 and $13.2 million in 2018. The Seahawks could save $9.2 million against the cap this season and $11 million next season if he is traded. (Read more from Q13)

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is now the second-richest person on Earth. The latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index says Bezos has a net worth of 75.6 billion dollars, moving him 200-million bucks ahead of legendary investor Warren Buffett. Spanish retail chief Amancio Ortego is just 200-million behind Buffett and Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s 61.4 billion dollars put him fifth. Microsoft founder Bill Gates continues to lead the world in wealth, as he has for 18 of the past 23 years. Gates’ fortune now totals an even 86-billion dollars. (Read more from KING 5)

Jack in the Box can now be at your door. Starting today, the fast-food chain is offering delivery service at more than 800 of its restaurants. The deal with delivery service firm DoorDash covers more than 200 cities. Jack in the Box has been testing delivery service in San Francisco. It’s now extending it to cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, Phoenix, and Seattle. The chief marketing officer for Jack in the Box says in testing, delivery has led to bigger orders. (Read more from Reuters)

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s have long been known for their sexy TV ads featuring bikini-clad babes like Kate Upton and Emily Ratajkowski devouring dripping burgers. Now, they’ve brilliantly changed the focus on “food, not boobs” by mocking their provocative commercials. A new commercial released Wednesday shows Carl Hardee Sr. (played by Nashville star Charles Esten) storming into the Carl’s Jr. headquarters to take back his company from his son Carl Hardee Jr., who has filled the place with hot girls, a jacuzzi and a mechanical bull. After the father figure removes the flashy items from the building and takes away his son’s parking spot, the fast-food chain’s new tagline–“Pioneers of the great American burger”–flashes across the screen. (Read more from E! News)