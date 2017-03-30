Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley on Knowing How to Handle Co-Hosting Flubs

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will co-host one of the biggest country shows of the year this Sunday when they take the stage in Vegas for the ACM’s!

They are making the rounds on TV to promote the show and share that they have the same obsessions we do. Luke Bryan admits to being totally hooked on Pinterest.

“I’ve inadvertently gotten hooked on Pinterest,” Luke says of his hobby as the entire viewing audience completely relates to the ‘trap’ that is Pinterest.

Watch for Luke and Dierks to both perform on the show, and they are both nominated for awards. You can watch the show Sunday on CBS!