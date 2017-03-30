Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley Honor The Hag with “Ramblin’ Fever”

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about their co-hosting duties Sunday for the ACM’s in Vegas.

They also had time to salute Merle Haggard with a cover of “Ramblin’ Fever”.

“We love Merle Haggard … He’s an icon,” Bentley explains to Colbert of their song selection. “Haggard was such a diverse — his sound was so diverse — a lot of saxophones in his music, and horn instruments, so we’re gonna combine our thing with y’all’s, with these guys, and see what happens.” – The Boot