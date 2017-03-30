Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley Honor The Hag with “Ramblin’ Fever”

March 30, 2017 7:49 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Merle Haggard, Ramblin' Fever, The Late Show

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about their co-hosting duties Sunday for the ACM’s in Vegas.

They also had time to salute Merle Haggard with a cover of “Ramblin’ Fever”.

“We love Merle Haggard … He’s an icon,” Bentley explains to Colbert of their song selection. “Haggard was such a diverse — his sound was so diverse — a lot of saxophones in his music, and horn instruments, so we’re gonna combine our thing with y’all’s, with these guys, and see what happens.” – The Boot 

 

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live