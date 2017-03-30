How to Stop Twitter From Spoiling Your Favorite Shows

This is PERFECT timing for the ACM Awards this weekend! They will be on a tape delay this year so for us in Seattle that means before the show starts at 8pm, we could be seeing A LOT of spoilers on social media.

Now, there’s a way to STOP THE SPOILERS!

Because tweets don’t come with spoiler alerts, Us Weekly has come out with a list of ways to stop Twitter from accidentally spoiling your favorite TV shows.

All you have to do is make use of the platform’s new mute feature that lets users block certain words, phrases or hashtags from showing up on their timelines, in their notifications or both.

You can also set a time limit so that the ban lasts a day, a week or however long you want.

You can also mute (rather than unfollow) specific Twitter accounts if you know someone’s particularly keen on tweeting about the show you’re trying to avoid.