Thomas Rhett’s Secret Obsession

March 29, 2017 7:47 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Fashion, style, Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett says that the most terrifying transition as a country artist, involved what he wears on stage.

If you’re lucky enough to attend Rhett’s Home Team tour, one thing about his getup might surprise you — he no longer wears cowboy boots on stage.

Because his show is so energetic, Thomas ditched the boots for some comfy sneakers to make it easier to move around according to Billboard. As a country star, he says this wardrobe transition was absolutely “terrifying.”

The change did spark a bit of an obsession, however, and now Thomas can’t even count the number of sneakers he buys each year.

