Shania Twain to Premiere New Single at ACM Awards?

By Abby Hassler

Shania Twain fans, your wait is almost over. Leading up to the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards April 2nd, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has reported the country music iconic might step out to perform a new single from her upcoming album Triumphant. The new full-lenth is expected to come out later this spring.

Triumphant will be Twain’s first LP following a 15-year hiatus after being diagnosed with dysphonia. “I’m a different singer now,” she told Rolling Stone. It will also be her first recording without help from her former producer and ex-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange. “I told anyone getting involved musically to forget about my other records,” she explained during the interview. “I didn’t want it to be related to Mutt’s productions at all. I wanted a more organic approach.”

The ACMs will be broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Sunday, April 2nd at 8:00 pm on CBS.