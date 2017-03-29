Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 29th

1.

The NFL owners are passing a rule which prohibits players from leaping over linemen to try to block field goal and extra-point attempts. The league believes it is too dangerous for a player to leap over the line. The Philadelphia Eagles proposed the rule change and it was backed by the NFL Players Association. Owners also passed several other rules changes, including the proposal to shorten overtime periods and automatic ejections for dangerous hits to the head. Centralized replay was also approved, which will give senior VP of officiating Dean Blandino and the New York command center final say on calls in question. Touchbacks on kickoffs starting from the 25-yard line was renewed for one more year, while ejections for two unsportsmanlike fouls in a single game is now permanent. That rule was introduced last season. (Read more from ESPN)

2.

Crayola crayon is getting kicked out of the crayon box. Crayola has announced that it’s retiring one of the colors in the 24-crayon box. The company didn’t say which color is getting the pink slip, or if a new color will be taking its place. That announcement will be made on Facebook Friday morning. Friday is National Crayon Day. Crayola has also been encouraging individuals to share images of the color they can’t live without on social media, accompanied by the hashtag #WhosLeaving, ahead of the decision. (Read more from TIME)

3.

The “world’s most caffeinated” has finally made it’s debut in the United States. South Africa’s Black Insomnia Coffee is described as having “the perfect blend” of beans from Rwanda, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Brazil and comes in at 702 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce cup–which is almost three times the amount of caffeine in a 12-ounce cup of Starbucks’ Pike Place Roast. While the coffeemakers claim that they dialed back the amount of caffeine to ensure that it maintained a walnut-y flavor profile, the blend still packs a punch. Black Insomnia Coffee is being sold in 16-ounce bags on Amazon Prime. (Read more from Extra Crispy)

4.

Apparently perfume for your baby is a thing. You know, just in case eau de poop wasn’t exactly your idea of a ‘signature scent‘. It seems there’s a serious market for the product. Burberry and Dolce and Gabanna have released a perfume specially formulated for babies. One perfume promises to “evoke scents of freshly cut lawns” with notes of “mandarin, grapefruit and basil.” But before you start yelling about the chemicals, the water-based scent is safe to spray. It’s also designed to be worn on clothing rather than directly applied to skin, with the idea of giving babies a “clean” smell. (Read more from Mamamia)

BONUS

An Alaska boy’s smelly sneakers earned him the title of “Smelliest Sole” at the Odor-Eaters 42nd National Rotten Sneaker Contest. Connor Slocombe was adorned with the golden sneaker trophy at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Times Square in New York City. Slocombe was also awarded $2,500, an additional two night stay in New York to attend a Broadway show. Competitors are chosen from local competitions around the country and sneakers are judged on odor, condition and each child’s description of why their sneakers are stinkiest. His secret for success — he says he rubbed his shoes with dog #2 and fish guts. His shoes will be enshrined in the Odor Eaters “Hall of Fumes” in Vermont. (Read more from UPI)