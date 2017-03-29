First Listen: Eric Church Announces “Round Here Buzz” as Next Single

March 29, 2017 7:01 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Eric Church, Kill A Word, Mr. Misunderstood, Record Year, Round Here Buzz

Eric Church has announced that his Mr. Misunderstood track “Round Here Buzz” will serve as his next single you’ll get to hear on country radio!

It’ll be Church’s fourth single off his 2015 album, following the release of the title track, “Record Year” and “Kill a Word.”

The song was co-written by Church, Jeff Hyde and Luke Dick.

“It was a song where, I kind of had the chorus to [it], I kind of had the idea of where I was going,” Church says in a new interview on his Vevo channel according to The Boot.

“I sat down with Jeff and Luke and we changed it some and tweaked it some and the biggest thing for me on this one is, the song needed to just be played.”

