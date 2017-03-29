Find Out Why Brett Eldredge Says To Bring Your Mom To His Shows

If you’re a female and looking to get to know Brett Eldredge, you might want to enlist some help from your mom.

Brett is one of country music’s most eligible bachelors, so he’s constantly introduced to single ladies.

You may be surprised to find out that some of his best wingmen are actually the moms of his fans.

“It’s funny. Some girls will introduce me to their mom. Or their moms will be like, ‘I need you to meet my daughter. She’d be perfect for you.’ And it’s so funny for me because I’d love to meet their daughter. You know? You never know.”

He will have plenty of opportunities to meet single fans when he hits the road with Luke Bryan this summer.

