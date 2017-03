Don’t troll Kelsea Ballerini on Twitter, because you’ll just be shut down! Kelsea set the record straight after a troll tried to say that she doesn’t actually play guitar. Which is SO. NOT. TRUE!

The troll deleted their tweet, probably embarrassed, but had said, “If you’re going to pretend to play the guitar, at least be good at it.”

Kelsea Ballerini responded like this,

Uhhhh I do 3 songs acoustic? Like literally just my guitar? Maybe try less beer? https://t.co/9o9B4ekhZR — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 26, 2017

Yes girl, Yaaaaas!