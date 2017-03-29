Blake Shelton Takes Gwen and Her Kids on Oklahoma Spring Break

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s idea of a perfect spring-break destination isn’t a beach; it’s the boondocks!

On Tuesday, “Shefani” shared several pics and videos on Snapchat showing off their vacation in Oklahoma along with her three sons.

The footage includes a video of them riding on an ATV with a dog and the boys, with Shelton behind the wheel according to Hollywood Life.

They also shared a photo of Shelton and the boys standing around in the woods while the country star appears to be teaching them some kind of great outdoorsman skills.

Stefani even shared a snap that shows her lounging inside Shelton’s home with the caption, “Heaven.”