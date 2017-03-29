Blake Shelton Takes Gwen and Her Kids on Oklahoma Spring Break

March 29, 2017 9:36 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, Family, gwen stefani, Kids, oklahoma, Spring Break, Trip, vacation

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s idea of a perfect spring-break destination isn’t a beach; it’s the boondocks!

On Tuesday, “Shefani” shared several pics and videos on Snapchat showing off their vacation in Oklahoma along with her three sons.

The footage includes a video of them riding on an ATV with a dog and the boys, with Shelton behind the wheel according to Hollywood Life.

They also shared a photo of Shelton and the boys standing around in the woods while the country star appears to be teaching them some kind of great outdoorsman skills.

Stefani even shared a snap that shows her lounging inside Shelton’s home with the caption, “Heaven.”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live