Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 28th

1.

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement yesterday after owners overwhelmingly approved the move. The Raiders won’t move to Sin City until at least 2020, when their new domed stadium will be complete. Goodell says Oakland and the league did all they could to get the Raiders a new stadium, but it didn’t work out. He also noted the disappointment by Raiders fans in Oakland is completely understandable because of how loyal they are. (Read more from Q13)

Meanwhile…Police in Dallas, Texas say Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested after a car crashed into a bar and struck people on a sidewalk. Authorities say Boykin, who was a passenger in the vehicle during the crash, was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession and public intoxication. Seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Boykin is currently free on bail. In a tweet published Monday morning, a Seahawks spokesperson said “We are aware of the situation involving Trevone Boykin. We are still gathering information and are disappointed.” (Read more from King 5)

2.

“Rumor Has It” that Adele may never tour again!. Adele capped off the final leg of her 25 world tour on Sunday by telling fans in New Zealand that she may be done with the road. “Touring isn’t something I’m good at,” Adele said from the stage in Auckland. “Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.” Adele’s tour promoter Michael Coppel had likewise warned in an interview last week with The Daily Telegraph, “We may never see her again.” (Read more from Billboard)

3.

Dick’s Drive-In is heading south! The company made the official announcement on Facebook after asking for public input on where their newest location should be. In total, more than 170,000 people from across the country cast their vote.The new Dick’s location will be completed at the end of next year. Possible locations include West Seattle, Auburn, Renton, Burien, SeaTac, Tukwila, Kent, Normandy Park, Des Moines and Federal Way. (Read more from Q13)

4.

Somewhere in the U.S., there’s an NBA-loving kid named Thomas who wishes his dad would just stop embarrassing him already. On Friday, a man showed up to the Cavs-Hornets game in Charlotte holding a sign that read, “Thomas, get your grades back up and next time you’ll be here. Love, Dad.” The father even added a Cavs logo and a crying-face emoji. But wait, Thomas’ dad wasn’t finished! He then showed up at Sunday’s Rockets-Thunder game in Houston with a different sign reading, “Thomas, can you hear me now? STUDENT then ATHLETE, son. In that order, Love, Dad.” Needless to say, Twitter’s been digging his parenting method. Tweeted one admirer, “It’s only March, but we already have a strong candidate for dad of the year.” (Read more from CBS News)