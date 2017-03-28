Maren Morris Debuts Short New Hairstyle

New woman. 🙂 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

We are LOVING this new look on Maren Morris, and we can’t wait to see it IN PERSON tonight at Key Arena when she performs with Chris Stapleton!

Maren went with the “short hair, don’t care” trend and cut off her long brunette locks to switch it up with a sexy, short asymmetrical bob.

She debuted her new style with a selfie on Instagram and the caption, “New woman. :)”.

Some of her fellow country music gal pals even commented on her new style!

Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town said it looked, “so pretty,” and fans are clearly in agreement.

“Absolutely love it,” one Instagram user writes, while others dish out compliments calling Morris’ look “gorgeous,” “beautiful” and “pretty,” with another commenting that it’s an “empowered hair cut.”

Morris’ boyfriend — fellow country singer Ryan Hurd — likes it, too, writing on his own Instagram page: “Daaaaaaaaaaaaaamn.”