Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley Share “Flatliner” Music Video

Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley have premiered the music video for their high-energy collaboration “Flatliner.”

The video was premiered on Monday and features footage of the country singers performing their song during stops on Bentley’s current What the Hell World Tour.

“[Performing “Flatliner” with Bentley on tour] is such a fun, highly energized and, honestly, surreal moment each and every night of the tour for me that there was no question in my mind of how I wanted to capture this video,” Swindell tells The Tennessean.

“Flatliner” is the third single off Swindell’s latest album You Should Be Here.