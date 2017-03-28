Bailey Bryan Announces Spring EP, ‘So Far’

Bailey Bryan has announced that her new EP “So Far” will drop April 14, 2017.

I am so incredibly excited to finally announce that my VERY FIRST EP "… So Far" will be available APRIL 14th 2017!!!! #SOFAR #GETREADY pic.twitter.com/m5aJsB3mJC — Bailey Bryan (@baileymyown) March 24, 2017

There will be five tracks on the EP, each one representing a personal journey or experience from her life according to Taste Of Country.

So Far Track List:

1. “Own It”

2. “Hard Drive Home”

3. “Scars”

4. “Life Goes On”

5. “Used To”

4/14 BAILEY BRYAN… SO FAR pic.twitter.com/OOYTskHrQv — Bailey Bryan (@baileymyown) March 24, 2017

The Sequim native says one song in particular comes from her own personal struggle. “If you listen to ’Scars,’ it was inspired by coming to terms with this giant scar that I have on my back and the fact that I love it now, it’s a part of me and it came from a really hard thing.”

The scar — which remains from a back surgery due to her scoliosis — stretches from her waistline to the tops of her shoulders, and now Bryan is not ashamed to let it be seen. She also hopes the scar and her music can help encourage others.

“I do think the reason I’m able to feel and be positive on a daily basis is just because — especially in my writing — I prioritize honesty,” Bryan says.