WATCH: Sam Hunt Releases Lyric Video for “Body Like a Back Road”

Sam Hunt has gone retro in his throwback lyric video for “Body Like a Back Road”.

Hunt is also talking about new music, and the spring wedding he’s planning with his fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler.

“I am working on new music and new songs,” he recently revealed to CMT.

“I’ll continue to do that throughout the spring and summer. But that will be priority No. 2 behind planning a wedding and hanging with my fiancée, who will be my wife. Instead of waiting to have a full record done to put out new music, I’d like to be able to put out new music as I continue to work on it as we go.”

Family is playing a big part in helping the couple plan their special day.

“Fortunately her sister works in that business, but we’re low key,” he said. “We’re low maintenance – keep it small and quaint and quiet. So it’s not been too much of a burden.

“She’s a good girl,” Sam added of his fiancée. “Made to be.”