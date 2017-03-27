Sam Hunt Has New Priority and it’s Not Music

By Radio.com Staff

Sam Hunt is working on a new album, but he’s a got a bigger priority at the moment: getting married.

Related: Sam Hunt, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire & More Added as ACM Performers

“I am working on new music and new songs,” Hunt told CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown. “I’ll continue to do that throughout the spring and summer. But that will be priority number two behind planning a wedding and hanging with my fiancée, who will be my wife. Instead of waiting to have a full record done to put out new music, I’d like to be able to put out new music as I continue to work on it as we go.”

“Fortunately her sister works in that business, but we’re low key,” he continued. “We’re low maintenance – keep it small and quaint and quiet. So it’s not been too much of a burden.”