RaeLynn Donates $10K to Texas Children’s Hospital

Proving she’s one of the most charitable stars in country music, RaeLynn spent Friday–the release day for her debut LP WildHorse–donating $10,000 to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“Gave my very first $10,000 donation from the ‘RaeLynn Diabetes Fund’ to the place that saved my life as a kid,” she wrote on Instagram.

RaeLynn was diagnosed with Type I diabetes when she was 12, and she says that she owes her life to the Texas Children’s Hospital according to The Boot.

She also noted that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also proclaimed March 24 “RaeLynn Day” in the city, a day she also commemorated by performing a pop-up show at the Houston Rodeo.

“This WildHorse is tired, but beyond grateful to go to sleep with a #1 record on iTunes,” she wrote. “God is good.”