RaeLynn Donates $10K to Texas Children’s Hospital

March 27, 2017 12:11 PM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Charity, diabetes, Hospital, RaeLynn, Texas, WildHorse

Proving she’s one of the most charitable stars in country music, RaeLynn spent Friday–the release day for her debut LP WildHorse–donating $10,000 to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“Gave my very first $10,000 donation from the ‘RaeLynn Diabetes Fund’ to the place that saved my life as a kid,” she wrote on Instagram.

RaeLynn was diagnosed with Type I diabetes when she was 12, and she says that she owes her life to the Texas Children’s Hospital according to The Boot.

She also noted that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also proclaimed March 24 “RaeLynn Day” in the city, a day she also commemorated by performing a pop-up show at the Houston Rodeo.

“This WildHorse is tired, but beyond grateful to go to sleep with a #1 record on iTunes,” she wrote. “God is good.”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live