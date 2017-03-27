Luke Combs Preps Debut Album ‘This One’s For You’

By Radio.com Staff

Luke Combs has announced that his debut album This One’s For You will drop on June 2nd.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this album. These songs mean so much to me and all my friends who I wrote them with,” said Combs. “From North Carolina to Nashville, this project has been such a long time in the making and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it. I sincerely hope they enjoy the album because they are the reason I do what I do.”

The “Hurricane” singer will hit the road in support of his new release, supporting Brantley Gilbert on his 8-month cross country Devil Don’t Sleep Tour.

Check out the full tracklisting for This One’s For You below.

1. Out There

2. Memories Are Made Of

3. Lonely One

4. Beer Can

5. Hurricane

6. One Number Away*

7. Don’t Tempt Me

8. When It Rains It Pours

9. This One’s For You

10. Be Careful What You Wish For

11. I Got Away With You

12. Honky Tonk Highway