O.M.G! How much better can this week get?! First Sam Hunt releases a lyric video for “Body Like a Back Road” that we love! Now Kane Brown has done a cover of the song!

Check out even more about the Boot Boogie Babes and my life at DeAnnaLeeDance.com DeAnna Lee is a dirt road girl from Arkansas who has planted her boots, er' roots in the Puget Sound area! DeeLee has been working in country radio since the mid...