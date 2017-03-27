Darius Rucker Was Pretty Emotional When South Carolina Clinched Final 4

March 27, 2017 10:59 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: basketball, Darius Rucker, NCAA, South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks had Final Four-clinching win this weekend, and proud alum Darius Rucker was at Madison Square Garden to witness the historic moment.

Rucker founded his rock band Hootie & the Blowfish while attending South Carolina, and even named one of his music albums after the city and state.

The singer/songwriter wept tears of joy as his team punched their tickets to Phoenix with a win over Florida.

“Yeah, the Gamecocks made me cry today,” Rucker told Sports Illustrated.

“We were like, ‘Man, we’re in the Garden watching the Gamecocks go to the Final Four.’ If you’d have told me that 10 years ago, I’d have told you that you were on crack. And here we are doing it. Being in the Garden for this made it even more special.”

Rucker is such a fan that just last week, at a concert in his native Charleston, he was watching the game WHILE performing!

