Carrie Underwood Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Milestone

Carrie Underwood is celebrating a milestone.
Over the weekend, she marked her 100th performance at the Grand Ole Opry.
Underwood made her first Opry appearance in 2005, less than two-weeks after winning “American Idol.” She became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008 according to NewsOK. She exclaimed Saturday night, “Here’s to the next 100.”
Backstage, Underwood marked the 100-show milestone with a specially-decorated cake and 100 pink roses in her dressing room, a surprise gift from the Opry.