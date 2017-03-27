Carrie Underwood Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Milestone

March 27, 2017 7:44 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: American Idol, Carrie Underwood, Opry

Carrie Underwood is celebrating a milestone.

Over the weekend, she marked her 100th performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Underwood made her first Opry appearance in 2005, less than two-weeks after winning “American Idol.”  She became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008 according to NewsOK.  She exclaimed Saturday night, “Here’s to the next 100.”

Backstage, Underwood marked the 100-show milestone with a specially-decorated cake and 100 pink roses in her dressing room, a surprise gift from the Opry.

Home is where the #CountryMusic is… @opry ❤️️

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Me and the amazing Connie Smith standing on that sacred circle… @opry

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

