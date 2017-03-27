Carrie Underwood Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Milestone

Carrie Underwood is celebrating a milestone.

Over the weekend, she marked her 100th performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Underwood made her first Opry appearance in 2005, less than two-weeks after winning “American Idol.” She became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008 according to NewsOK. She exclaimed Saturday night, “Here’s to the next 100.”

Backstage, Underwood marked the 100-show milestone with a specially-decorated cake and 100 pink roses in her dressing room, a surprise gift from the Opry.

Home is where the #CountryMusic is… @opry ❤️️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

When you play your 100th show at the @opry you shove your face into some delicious #IveyCake !!! That's just the way it goes! What an amazing night! Thanks to everyone who shared it with me! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Here's the whole cake and cupcake tower…along with 100 roses for 100 shows! Such a wonderful night! ❤️️❤️️❤️️ @opry @iveycakestore A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT