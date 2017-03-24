Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 24th

1.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will advance to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight after defeating West Virginia in a thriller, 61-58. Time ran out on the Mountaineers after Jordan Mathews hit the go-ahead trey for the Zags with under a minute left. Gonzaga will play for a spot in the Final Four against 11th seed Xavier, who upset 2nd seed Arizona 73-71 in the Sweet 16 of the West Region. The tip-off Saturday is set for 3:09 p.m. (Read more from Q13)

2.

Willie Nelson’s publicist has shot down rumors the singer canceled several shows over the past few weeks because he is deathly ill. “He’s perfectly fine,” Nelson’s publicist Elaine Schock told the Associated Press this week. Radar Online had previously reported on March 13 that Nelson was as weak as a baby and unable to muster the breath to sing. However, he took the stage on March 18 and performed in front of more than 75,000 people at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium. Prior to that show, Nelson canceled a handful of performances in late January and early February after coming down with a “bad cold.”

3.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed that Carrie Fisher’s death will not be addressed in the eighth Star Wars film and that she won’t be recreated digitally in the future. “We are not changing 8 to deal with her passing,” he said during a USC tech conference. “Her performance remains as it was in 8. In Rogue One, we created digitally a few characters… We’re not doing that with Carrie.” According to Variety, Iger also shared new details about the forthcoming Han Solo: A Star Wars Story–including that the film will follow Solo’s life from the age of 18 through 24 and will feature him “acquiring a certain vehicle and meeting a certain Wookie.” Iger added that the film will also explain to fans how Solo “got his name.”

4.

While Cheetos is typically synonymous with those neon orange puffs you shovel by the handful into your mouth until your hands are a garish shade of powdery tangerine, the snack brand is making some bold new moves in 2017. After initially announcing their first foray into makeup, launching a Colour de Cheeto bronzer and fragrance, aptly named Cheeteau, the brand is now ready to tackle the world of fashion. The company launched their new “snackwear line” where function-meets-fashion. Like the “Snackscot,” for example, which features a print inspired by the brand’s mascot Chester the Cheetah as well as a hidden pocket, perfect for storing your favorite munchies.

While these items are still in the conceptual stages, fans desperate to upgrade their snacking ensembles can head over to Betabrand now to cast their vote on which pieces are their favorites, and the winners will go on to become crowdfunding projects that could eventually be put into production. (Read more from People)