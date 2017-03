Happy Birthday Dad! I got you some balloons and I'm already wearing a cool party hat. I didn't save you any cake… ๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽˆ๐ŸŽ‰ A post shared by Edgar Boogie (@edgarboogie) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

You can’t get any cuter than a man and his dog.

Well, actually you can when his dog sends him a birthday message on Instragram.

Brett Eldredge’s adorable dog Edgar decided to give his daddy a little love on his birthday.

Brett followed it up with a little love of his own for his furbaby.