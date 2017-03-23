Sneak Peek of Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley’s Music Video for ‘Flatliner’

Taste of Country shared a behind-the-scenes video from Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley’s upcoming music video for their single ‘Flatliner,’ and it has us even more excited for the FINAL version!

Swindell told Country Countdown USA that he wrote “Flatliner” four years ago for Bentley.

“I wrote it for him, sent it to him and never heard from him,” Swindell explains. “I don’t know if he heard it or didn’t like it, but a year or so ago, I was texting with him and sent it to him, and he loved it. We talked about it for a while, and sure enough, we got to do it, and it’s gonna be awesome. I’m just very excited to be singing with Dierks.”

The duo is even on the road together so we can imagine the shenanigans are never ending!

#WTH #flatliner A post shared by Cole Swindell (@cswinde2) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:11pm PST