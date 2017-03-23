Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 23rd

1.

A Washington State University student is going to be an intern at ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ . Jake Sirianni, a student at the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication, posted a hilarious video of himself performing a rewritten version of Fallon’s “Alphabet Aerobics.” In Sirianni’s version, he lists all the reasons he would be a great intern, and it got Fallon’s attention. The host made the announcement on his show last night that Jake would be his new intern this summer. (Read more from KING 5)

2.

Recent NFL seasons have brought an outrageous amount of penalty flags for flashy touchdown celebrations, and now the league intends to do something about it. On Tuesday, executive vice president of football operations sent out a tweet saying, “We’re developing an educational training video for players to show clear examples of appropriate and inappropriate celebrations.” Meanwhile, the NFL is also making plans to speed up the pace of games, including changing how video replays are handled and using a time clock for extra points. The league also is discussing with the TV networks how to make commercial breaks less intrusive. In addition to a time clock for PATs when there is no TV break, the league is considering instituting a play clock after a touchdown. (Read more from Q13)

3.

Twitter is having a meltdown after Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi wished fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan good luck on the new season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ by telling her to “break a leg.” “So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan!” Yamaguchi, a former DWTS champion, tweeted on Monday ahead of the show’s season premiere. “Can’t wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg!”Poor choice of words considering Kerrigan was famously whacked in the knees during 1994’s infamous “Skategate” scandal, making her perhaps the only person on Earth for whom “break a leg” is not the best thing to say. “I literally spit my drink out reading this,” one Twitter user commented. A Yamaguchi rep has since said in a statement, “Kristi is finding the reactions on social media humorous, but unfortunately for those who want it to have been shady, that’s not the case.” (Read more from E! News)

So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! 💃🏻#DWTS — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017

4.

Yesterday, everyone from Hugh Grant and Liam Neeson to Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor delighted fans of the 2003 rom-com ‘Love Actually’ by appearing in a 50-second teaser for Red Nose Day, the annual telethon to fight child poverty, in which they mimic the movie’s famous cue-card scene. This time around, their cue cards spell out in part, “We’ll meet again in Red Nose Day Actually (because on Red Nose Day unexpected things happen).” The promo also teasingly asks viewers which actor or actress has aged the best since the movie came out. This year’s telethon has promised a 10-minute ‘Love Actually’ reunion sketch where fans can “tune in to see what happened to everyone” from the film. Red Nose Day takes place Friday on NBC. (Read more from Buzzfeed)