RaeLynn Honors Enlisted Hubby With ‘Wildhorse’ Track

All of the songs on RaeLynn’s new Wildhorse album have special meaning, but the singer revealed there is one in particular that she struggles to sing live.

The singer reveals to Taste of Country that whenever she performs the song “Diamonds,” she asks fans to light up the venue with their cell phones in honor of her husband Josh Davis, who’s currently in boot camp.

The ballad reflects her marriage, wedding and engagement.

“Because it’s so true,” RaeLynn says. “Anybody can buy you a ring or a nice necklace or something that has value, but … the love and meaning behind an engagement ring is what makes an engagement ring an engagement ring.”

RaeLynn says her fans who are also military wives have provided the greatest support while she deals with her husband being away.

“[One fan], she goes, ‘I’m not gonna tell you it’s easy, and I’m not gonna tell you it gets easier,'” she says. “‘The only thing I can tell you is nobody is going to understand how you feel except another military wife.’ And then I just started crying.”

Wildhorse hits stores and digital retailers on March 24.