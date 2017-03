Faith Hill lands on the cover of New Beauty as we get ready to give you the 941 World Premiere of the duet “Speak to a Girl” with her husband Tim McGraw today at 2 pm! Plus listen to win tickets to their Soul to Soul Tour TODAY on KMPS!

Faith Hill says, “I’m almost 50. I want people to know I smile a lot” when asked about embracing her wrinkles! Just one of the many reasons we love this Mississippi girl!

