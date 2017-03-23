Carrie Underwood’s Son Joins Her For An Adorable Workout Session

My workout buddy…mama's in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs…whatever works! #StayThePath PS, please excuse my yoga form…I don't do much yoga, but like to stretch… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Carrie Underwood has an adorable new gym buddy.

Underwood posted a video of her son Isaiah Michael, 2, helping her stretch out while rocking his too-cute-for-words fire trucks PJs.

Underwood told PEOPLE in February that her son is as funny as he is adorable.

“He is a bit of a ham, and he knows it,” the country star said of her little boy. “He knows when he’s being funny. And I’ll start laughing at something, and he’ll keep doing it.”

She continues, “He loves to sing, he loves to dance and he loves to just be kind of a show-off. So I laugh all day, every day.”