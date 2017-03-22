Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 22nd

1.

On Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, a contestant named Kevin had only the “m” left to fill in before completing “A Streetcar Named Desire” when he incorrectly opted for a “k” instead, thinking the answer to the aforementioned puzzle was “A Streetcar Naked Desire.” Host Pat Sajak was understandably a little bewildered at Kevin’s ignorance about the correct name of Tennessee Williams’ famous play.

Beyonce’s music is helping people to stay alive. A New York hospital has released a Spotify playlist with songs that have 100 beats per minute, the same beat for performing CPR. The playlist from New York Presbyterian Hospital is aimed at helping train first-responders to perform the life-saving heart resuscitation. Songs on the playlist include “Crazy In Love” by Beyonce, “Dancing Queen” by Abba, and of course, the Bee Gees “Stayin’ Alive.” . (Read more from ESPN)

Apple announced that it will begin selling a cherry-red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The latest device is being released as part of Apple’s partnership with (RED), an initiative that mobilizes brands to support the nonprofit Global Fund’s efforts to rid the world of HIV and AIDS. While Apple did not disclose what portion of profits will benefit (RED), that tech company has previously donated $130 million to the Global Fund and is the largest corporate donor. The red phones will be available in stores and online starting this Friday, March 24. (Read more from CBS News)

Local morning news shows have a lot of air to fill each day. So when an “inspirational strongman duo” named Chop & Steele sent out a press release, claiming to have been on “America’s Got Talent”, several stations jumped at the opportunity to have them on. They were immediately booked on several local morning news shows in Wisconsin, North Dakota and Pennsylvania before canceling the rest of their appearances due to “stress.” The thing is, it was all an elaborate prank. They were never on AGT, neither of them were in great shape, and their workout routines were ridiculous. Stuff like karate chopping sticks they found in the parking lot, and crushing wicker baskets with their feet. (Read more from Deadspin)