Jason Aldean’s Wife Celebrates Their Anniversary With Sweet Video

March 22, 2017 7:08 AM By Kat on KMPS
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr celebrate their second anniversary this week.

The couple married in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico in front of family and friends including Tyler Farr, who served as a groomsman. Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson officiated the ceremony according to Taste Of Country.

Brittany shared a touching video on social media that recapped the special day. We get to see a little a softer side of the country superstar, in the clip.

We are also reminded at just how beautiful their Mexico wedding was.

Happy Anniversary!

2 years ago today💙

A post shared by Brittany Layne (@_brittanylayne_) on

