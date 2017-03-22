Florida Georgia Line Give Wounded Veteran A Special Gift

Florida Georgia Line helped make life a little easier for one wounded veteran with the gift of an all-terrain wheelchair.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley teamed up with Independence Fund, an organization that supports injured and wounded Veterans, to share their appreciation for retired Army Staff Sergeant Shane Savage’s service to our country.

“I got an invitation from Independence Fund to go to the concert,” Savage tells FOX News.

“I thought I would just be attending a concert and then four days prior they contacted me and said, ‘Hey, Florida Georgia Line wants to do a presentation with you and donate the chair directly to you at the concert,’” Savage recalls about the opportunity.

“It was an emotional experience to have that type of opportunity to be able to participate in something of that nature,” he notes.

Savage went on to say, “To be able to represent my fellow amputees and fellow veterans and to be able to do that on national TV is such an honor to be able to do.”