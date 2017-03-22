Florida Georgia Line Give Wounded Veteran A Special Gift

March 22, 2017 11:16 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Army, Dig Your Roots, Florida Georgia Line, instagram, Military, Tour, veteran

Florida Georgia Line helped make life a little easier for one wounded veteran with the gift of an all-terrain wheelchair.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley teamed up with Independence Fund, an organization that supports injured and wounded Veterans, to share their appreciation for retired Army Staff Sergeant Shane Savage’s service to our country.

“I got an invitation from Independence Fund to go to the concert,” Savage tells FOX News.

“I thought I would just be attending a concert and then four days prior they contacted me and said, ‘Hey, Florida Georgia Line wants to do a presentation with you and donate the chair directly to you at the concert,’” Savage recalls about the opportunity.

“It was an emotional experience to have that type of opportunity to be able to participate in something of that nature,” he notes.

Savage went on to say, “To be able to represent my fellow amputees and fellow veterans and to be able to do that on national TV is such an honor to be able to do.”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live