It was devastating to hear that Chuck Berry passed. Another legendary musician is gone, and Brad Paisley took the opportunity to pay his respects with a spontaneous cover of “Johnny B. Goode”.

Check out even more about the Boot Boogie Babes and my life at DeAnnaLeeDance.com DeAnna Lee is a dirt road girl from Arkansas who has planted her boots, er' roots in the Puget Sound area! DeeLee has been working in country radio since the mid...