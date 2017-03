Hey @carrieunderwood !!! Haley Joy loves her very first pair of cowboy boots!!! 🤠Can't wait until you meet her ! Thank you 😍👶🏼❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qxpn0ACI7F — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) March 20, 2017

The Today Show’s Hoda Kotb announced recently that she adopted a precious baby girl, and being that she’s a HUGE country fan Carrie Underwood wasted no time getting the perfect baby gift!

Look at those pink cowboy boots!! We want a pair!