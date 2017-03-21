Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 21st

1.

The saga of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey appears to have come to a happy end, as it’s reportedly been recovered in Mexico by the FBI and participating law-enforcement agencies. The jersey, which is worth an estimated $500,000, had somehow fallen into the hands of an unidentified “member of the international media.” The jersey went missing shortly after the Patriots staged a record-breaking comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons on February 5 in Houston. Strangely, the jersey Brady wore during the 2015 Super Bowl was also recovered south of the border, and video has emerged of a potential suspect near the Patriots’ locker room. (Read more from CBS Sports)

2.

George Clooney surprised a fan named Pat at a senior assisted living community in England for her 87th birthday over the weekend. Sunrise Senior Living UK posted an adorable photo of Pat and Clooney on Facebook and captioned it, “A dream came true for one of our residents today! The lady in the picture loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work. So letters have been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true.” The staff admitted, however, that they had no idea that the actor was planning on dropping by and were shocked over his visit. Clooney reportedly rang the doorbell holding one of the letters that Pat had written him and made sure to bring her a card and a bouquet of flowers. (Read more from US Weekly)

George Clooney surprises fan, 87, by turning up at her assisted living home in Reading to wish her happy birthday (via @MalcolmHague) pic.twitter.com/K2a32vUWqX — Heart London News (@HeartLondonNews) March 20, 2017

3.

Forbes is out with its annual list of the richest people in the world, with Microsoft founder Bill Gates once again topping the list. All of the world’s 10 richest people are men and eight are American. For what it’s worth, President Donald Trump has a net worth of $3.5 billion–or $1 billion less than last year. That decrease resulted in Trump dropping 220 spots to #544 on the list of billionaires. Meanwhile, here are top 5 richest people in the world:

1. Bill Gates, $86 billion

2. Warren Buffett, $75.6B

3. Jeff Bezos, $72.8B

4. Amancio Ortega, $71.3B

5. Mark Zuckerberg, $56B

4.

Every mom wants a day at the spa to get away from the daily duties of raising tiny humans, but what if it turns out that a day at the spa for the baby is the real trick to relaxation? It apparently is for babies Down Under. In Perth, Australia there’s a one-of-a-kind day spa called Baby Spa, designed just for babies. Parents are encouraged to participate their child’s relaxation with a hands-on massage, and supervise while their bundles of joy float in pools of warm and relaxing waters of a hydrotherapy bath that the company claim can improve babies’ cardiovascular system. (Read more from Babble)