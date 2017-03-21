Luke Bryan Joins Blake Shelton During Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice’

Luke Bryan signed up this year to be on Team Blake as an adviser, and the due couldn’t have been more excited to reunite again!

The country superstars eve talked about the first time they met and what sparked their bromance.

Last night was the first night of the Battle Rounds on “The Voice,” and the competition is tougher than ever. With the epic steal back in play, the coaches found themselves fighting over more than one impressive singer.

Two Team Blake artists found homes on other teams after being eliminated on the first night of Battles.

The first steal of the night came after Team Blake’s Brennley Brown and Lauren Duski went head-to-head on Little Big Town’s “Better Man.”

While Blake opted to keep more seasoned singer Lauren, both Adam and Gwen went after Brennley–who ultimately chose Gwen as her new coach.

Later, Blake’s second set of country singers Ashley Levin and Casi Joy went back and forth on “How Blue” by Reba McEntire.

When Blake decided to keep Casi on his team, the three other coaches pushed their buttons to steal Ashley. Adam and Gwen fought hard for her, but she chose to join Team Alicia.

Tune in to NBC Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. as the Battle Rounds continue on “the Voice.”