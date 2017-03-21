Kelsea Ballerini Joins List of 2017 ACM Awards Performers

Kelsea Ballerini is the latest artist to join the performance lineup for this year’s ACM Awards.

Taste of Country reports that the “Yeah Boy” singer was added to the roster that also includes Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, and Little Big Town, among others.

The ACMs also announced a new partnership with Comcast’s Xfinity, which will bring Xfinity customers closer to the awards than ever before.

Along with the live broadcast, Xfinity will share additional ACM Awards content via On Demand, as well as delivering a special encore performance from Ballerini.

Ballerini will also take fans “Behind the Performance,” and show the preparations that went into her encore performance, as well as clips from previous ACM Awards shows.

The 52nd Annual ACM Awards air live from Las Vegas on April 2 at 7 p.m. on CBS and will be co-hosted for the second consecutive year by Bryan and Bentley.