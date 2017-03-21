Brett Eldredge Reveals 30 Fun Facts About Himself For Fans

It’s no secret Brett Eldredge loves what he does, and we love everything about Brett!

Just some crazy @lukebryan fans going into the audience in disguise to watch the show 😂 A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Eldredge has a blast on the road, making music, and even while relaxing at home with his dog, Edgar, family and friends. He can even laugh about snakes crawling out of his toilet while on vacation!

Before ya go to the bathroom…DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN😳 A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Beach boys✌🏼️ A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:06am PST

Hard to find a heart as gold as this one! Love ya Ma! A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

The hilarious country star recently answered 30 questions from Buzzfeed so fans could get to know more about the man behind the mic.

Admitting he’s a fan of the word “Swayo”, more of a Nutella guy than a fan of bacon, and he’s a lover of all the curse words, Eldredge also spilled on the best date he’s ever been on.

“I once took a date whitewater rafting and brought my entire band/crew along,” he admitted.

Brett also revealed his first screen name, Brettbassmaster, one of his favorite movies is Step Brothers, and eating noises drive him crazy (not in a good way).

He even gave a few details on the last awkward moment he got himself into saying, “I was on stage singing with Luke Bryan and he started singing a song that we hadn’t rehearsed. Both Luke and myself just winged it.”

Read more Brett Eldredge fun facts HERE.