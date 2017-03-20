WATCH: Twin Toddlers Party All Night in Hilarious Viral Video

A pair of toddler twin boys from New York are the latest viral video stars after they were caught on tape crawling out of their side-by-side cribs to party all night long.

Last week, Jonathan and Susana Balkin shared a time-lapse video of their 2-year-old twins Andrew and Ryan repeatedly climbing out of their cribs to build pillow forts, chill on the couch in their shared nursery and just generally bop around in their room rather than go to bed.

The two-minute clip, condensed down from seven hours of playtime, has since been viewed millions of times on Facebook according to NBC New York.