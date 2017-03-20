This College Student’s Dating Resumé Is Everything

March 20, 2017 8:56 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: college, dating, Love, relationship, Student

Meet Joey Adams, a 21-year-old junior at Michigan State University who created an epic dating resumé that’s gone viral.

Adams describes himself as a “lover of breakfast food and puppies,” whose skills include crying during Marley & Me, responding to long texts and making great small-talk with parents.

Better still, Adams lists his part-time job as a “lubricants consultant” at Shell Oil Company and promises that it’s “not a euphemism.”

Adams created the resume in response to another student’s Facebook post about finding her roommate a date to formal. He was not chosen, but his creative application caught other ladies’ attention.

“A lot of girls have contacted me since,” he tells Buzzfeed.

“I’ve gotten a few texts asking me to other formals/wedding dates so this wasn’t a lost cause.. I put myself out there and made a lot of people laugh in the meantime. As Michael Scott [from The Office] once said, ‘You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.’”

https 2f2fblueprint api production s3 amazonaws com2fuploads2fcard2fimage2f4195982f1b707f68 e924 4e66 828c 42f31f04467d This College Students Dating Resumé Is Everything

IMAGE: JOE ADAMS

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live