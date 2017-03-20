This College Student’s Dating Resumé Is Everything

Meet Joey Adams, a 21-year-old junior at Michigan State University who created an epic dating resumé that’s gone viral.

UNREAL EFFORT BY THIS KID 12/10 RESUME pic.twitter.com/TlzfF0FV9y — Simone Campbell (@simonecampbelll) March 15, 2017

Adams describes himself as a “lover of breakfast food and puppies,” whose skills include crying during Marley & Me, responding to long texts and making great small-talk with parents.

Better still, Adams lists his part-time job as a “lubricants consultant” at Shell Oil Company and promises that it’s “not a euphemism.”

Adams created the resume in response to another student’s Facebook post about finding her roommate a date to formal. He was not chosen, but his creative application caught other ladies’ attention.

“A lot of girls have contacted me since,” he tells Buzzfeed.

“I’ve gotten a few texts asking me to other formals/wedding dates so this wasn’t a lost cause.. I put myself out there and made a lot of people laugh in the meantime. As Michael Scott [from The Office] once said, ‘You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.’”