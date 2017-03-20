Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 20th

First Day of S p r i n g

1.

The 2017 home opener is in the books for the defending MLS champion Seattle Sounders, and it resulted in a 3-1 win over the New York Red Bulls. Clint Dempsey, Jordan Morris, and Harry Shipp tallied goals for Seattle, moving the Sounders to 1-1-1 on the young season. The 45-thousand fans who packed CenturyLink Field earlier enjoyed the unveiling of the Sounders’ 2016 championship banner. Seattle will host a friendly on March 25th, and will play its next MLS match on March 31st at home against Atlanta. (Read more from KING 5)

In March Madness news: A new meme was born this weekend when a young boy’s deep devotion to the Northwestern men’s basketball team caused him to lose it while watching his team’s loss to Gonzaga 73-79. (Read more from Complex)

This young fan does not agree with the call. pic.twitter.com/A50cJE2D9N — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2017

Following are all eight pairings in the Sweet 16 (along with each team’s seed), which gets underway Thursday:

East Region

Wisconsin (8) vs. Florida (4)

Baylor (3) vs. South Carolina (7)

West Region

Gonzaga (1) vs. West Virginia (4)

Arizona (2) vs. Xavier (11)

Midwest Region

Kansas (1) vs. Purdue (4)

Oregon (3) vs. Michigan (7)

South Region

North Carolina (1) vs. Butler (4)

Kentucky (2) vs. UCLA (3)

2.

Monopoly is saying goodbye to three classic game pieces. Hasbro held an online voting contest in January to determine which tokens were in and out. The company announced Friday that the boot, wheelbarrow and thimble pieces will be replaced with more culturally relevant items. More than four-million votes determined a T-Rex, rubber duck and penguin will join Scottie the dog, a hat, a car, cat and battleship. The thimble and boot have been a part of Monopoly since 1935 and the wheelbarrow was first introduced in 1950s. They will be discontinued starting this fall. (Read more from Today)

3.

“Beauty and the Beast” is this weekend’s top film, earning 170-million-dollars in theaters in North America. Experts say the Disney feature is the highest-grossing picture for the month of March and the top PG-rated movie of all-time. Meanwhile, Disney fans are in shock after it was announced that the live-action version of the animated classic “Mulan” will be minus the songs from the original film. The films director says, “It’s a big, girly martial arts epic. It will be extremely muscular and thrilling and entertaining and moving.” She went on to say, “Yes, from what I understand, no songs right now, much to the horror of my children.” (Read more from Moviefone)

4.

A fragrance company called Demeter just released a new scent that makes you smell like KITTENS. It’s called “Kitten Fur,” and they describe the scent as, quote, “the olfactory essence of the warmth and comfort [from] just behind a kitten’s neck.” A four-ounce bottle costs $40. You can also get a sample for $3 . . . a bottle of kitten-scented body wash for $20 . . . or some kitten-scented lotion for $22. If kittens aren’t your thing, their other scents include “Popcorn” . . . “Giant Sequoia” . . . “New Baby” . . . and “Gin and Tonic.” (Read more from Huffington Post)