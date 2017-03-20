Michael Ray To Appear On “Nashville”

Michael Ray is sharpening his acting skills.

He’s set to appear on an upcoming episode of CMT’s “Nashville.”

He told Taste of Country he’ll be playing himself and he does have a speaking part, but he’s not allowed to give away any other details.

Ray says, “It was so much fun to kind of step out of my norm for a minute.”

He added that the cast of “Nashville” was easy to work with.

He explained, “It’s unbelievable talent and when you’re working with people of that caliber, they just have a great way of reaching out to a guy like me that hasn’t done that in that realm and just making me feel like I was a part of the cast. They were awesome, I’m excited for it to come out.”

While on the set, Ray actually had the chance to meet Jaden Smith, the son of actor Will Smith, who the country star is still a big fan of. Jaden Smith’s girlfriend is also appearing on an episode of the show and was shooting on set the same day.

An exact air date for the episode hasn’t been announced yet.