Jana Kramer to Star in Hallmark Movie

Jana Kramer finding new love with the help of her four-legged friend in the new spring Hallmark movie, “Love at First Bark”.

Get your DVR's ready! April 1st! My movie Love at First Bark premieres on @hallmarkchannel with the wonderful @kevin_mcgarry_w #springfling A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

The country singer, actress & ‘Dancing With The Stars’ alum has her heart stolen by her newly adopted pup before falling for a friend who happens to teach the old dog some new tricks according to Sounds Like Nashville.

Moving her home base to Vancouver, BC, Canada for the past few months, Kramer also gave fans a look at the filming of the movie from sweet pics shared with her furry co-star.

My filming buddy for the next month. Everyone meet King!!! #hallmark #Vancouver @hallmarkchannel A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:30pm PST

Throughout the shooting process, Kramer has also been sharing sweet snapshots of her and her little girl. Her baby, Jolie, even helps with make-up touch-ups before mama goes on camera.

Jolie's turn to do Momma's makeup. @hallmarkchannel #setlife A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Jan 19, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

“Love at First Bark” premieres on Saturday, April 1st on the Hallmark Channel.