Jana Kramer to Star in Hallmark Movie

March 20, 2017
Jana Kramer finding new love with the help of her four-legged friend in the new spring Hallmark movie, “Love at First Bark”.

The country singer, actress & ‘Dancing With The Stars’ alum has her heart stolen by her newly adopted pup before falling for a friend who happens to teach the old dog some new tricks according to Sounds Like Nashville.

Moving her home base to Vancouver, BC, Canada for the past few months, Kramer also gave fans a look at the filming of the movie from sweet pics shared with her furry co-star.

Throughout the shooting process, Kramer has also been sharing sweet snapshots of her and her little girl. Her baby, Jolie, even helps with make-up touch-ups before mama goes on camera.

“Love at First Bark” premieres on Saturday, April 1st on the Hallmark Channel.

