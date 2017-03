Gwen Stefani poked fun at her boyfriend Blake Shelton over the weekend by changing her Twitter profile picture to a throwback photo of the country singer rocking an epic mullet.

The hilarious throwback photo shows a young Shelton flashing a big grin and rocking a long curly mane with bangs and sideburns.

Stefani tweeted the snap and wrote, “#NewProfilePic.”

Not to be outdone, Blake quickly followed up with a throwback photo of his own from Gwen’s younger days.