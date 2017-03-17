Maren Morris Debuts Hot New Look on Tour!

March 17, 2017 7:43 AM By DeAnna Lee
Maren Morris is on the road traveling Europe in the C2C (Country to Country) Festival. Sometimes you get that far away from home, and you forget a few things. Maren revealed to fans on Instagram that she forgot her contacts. So the next best thing… her adorable black frame glasses! We love this hot new look on Maren Morris!

Last night at the Melkweg in Amsterdam. Loved this crowd so much! 🌷🌷📷: @osnapitsmax13

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

 

Earlier this week, Morris was one of three artists who were the recipient of an early ACM Award when she was named New Female Vocalist of the Year. At the awards show on April 2, she will also be up for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year and Single Record of the Year (“My Church”). – Greg Sacidor

